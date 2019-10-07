News
Monday
October 07
News
Armenia PM holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
Armenia PM holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday had a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The Premier congratulated the Russian President on his birth anniversary, the PM’s information department informed.

Taking the opportunity, the parties also spoke about progress in the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the recent Supreme Eurasian Council meeting in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

