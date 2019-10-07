Armenia PM holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday had a telephonic conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
The Premier congratulated the Russian President on his birth anniversary, the PM’s information department informed.
Taking the opportunity, the parties also spoke about progress in the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the recent Supreme Eurasian Council meeting in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Armenia PM to Russia’s Putin: We will find new ways of strengthening strategic partnership between our countries