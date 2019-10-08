Pan-Armenian digital platform to be created, called Highconnect

Famous Armenian-American rock musician, soloist of System of a Down band Serj Tankian, Reddit co-founder and CEO Alexis Ohanian, Synopsys Armenia President Yervand Zorian, prominent Armenian-American film producer Eric Esrailian and Armenian high tech industry Hakob Arshakyan announced about the creation of a pan-Armenian digital platform.
According to Serj Tankian, they will create a pan-Armenian digital platform that will unite Armenians spread all over the world. The platform will bring together Armenians with different interests and will be a symposium on different issues. This will be the online platform for Armenians.
Hakob Arshakyan added that the platform will be called Highconnect.
Alexis Ohanian highlighted the importance to the creation of the platform, then added that he had long wondered how Reddit could help to inform about the platform.
Esrailian, in his turn, noted that it is truly wonderful for him to be able to create such a platform and to contribute to the development of the technology sector in Armenia.