Armenian president receives Kim and Kourtney Kardashians (PHOTOS)

World-famous TV star Kim and Kourtney Kardashians were hosted Tuesday by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Armenian President’s press service wrote on Facebook.
The Presidential Administration has released photos of the meeting.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a meeting between Kim Kardashian and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is scheduled at the presidential residence.
Kim Kardashian has arrived in Armenia to attend the WCIT 2019 conference and to participate in a panel discussion yesterday. She baptized her children in Etchmiadzin and visited Armenian Genocide Memorial.
Thus, 2500 guests from 70 countries are in Armenia to participate in the conference. The guest list includes world-renowned Kim Kardashian-West, GIPHY Founder and CEO Alex Chung, world-renowned musician Serj Tankian, Acer Founder Stan Shin, CNN's Richard Quest.