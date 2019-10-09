News
Karen Vardanyan, CEO of UATE awarded WITSA Eminent Persons Award
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

WITSA bestowed the Eminent Persons Award to Mr. Karen Vardanyan, the Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE), to acknowledge his life-long service to the development of the Armenian ICT/high tech sector.

As a result of Karen Vardanyan's 30-year career in the IT field, a number of prominent and fundamental projects are being implemented, such as the DigiTec technology exhibition and the Armath educational project. Currently, more than 280 engineering laboratories operate on the territory of Armenia, Artsakh and Georgia. More than 7500 students are involved in the programs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
