Lavrov to Pompeo: Qasem Soleimani assassination is violation of international law

Actions to eliminate officials of a sovereign state violate international law, Moscow calls on Washington to abandon the use of force to solve international problems, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to his American counterpart Mike Pompeo.
“Lavrov noted that the targeted actions of a UN member state to eliminate officials of another UN member state, moreover, in the territory of a third sovereign state without its knowledge, flagrantly violate the principles of international law and deserve condemnation," the statement said.
According to the statement, “the Russian minister pointed out that this US state is fraught with serious consequences for regional peace and stability, does not contribute to efforts to find solutions to the complex problems that have accumulated in the Middle East, but leads to a new round of escalation. Moscow urges Washington to abandon the illegal methods of force to achieve its goals in the international arena and solve any problems at the negotiating table," RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, Pentagon said they killed the commander.
"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."