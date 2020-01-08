News
Book of Mourning opened at Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia
Book of Mourning opened at Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

In light of the martyrdom of commander Qasem Soleimani, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia has opened a Book of Mourning for high-ranking officials and others to leave notes, reports the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia.

The Union of Iranian Students in Armenia will also pay tribute to the honorable martyr, commander Qasem Soleimani by lighting candles and laying flowers in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia.

Citizens may also join this ceremony of paying tribute to the commander on January 8-9.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
