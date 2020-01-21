Iran admits its two missiles hit Ukrainian plane near Tehran

The second preliminary report of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization about the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing indicates that the plane was shot down by two short-range ground-to-air missiles, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, “plane took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet.

Aircraft disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.

Aircraft moved past a residential area and its first physical contact with the ground was at a public park. Plane was torn apart as it moved through a football pitch, nearby farmland and gardens

The retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are “some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world” and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them,” the source noted.

The crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran

The Ukraine International Airlines plane flying from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after its departure on January 8 early in the morning, slagging all 176 people on board killed.

A few days later, the Iranian military took responsibility for the tragedy, specifying that they thought the Boeing was opponent’s missile.

Tehran noted that they expected attacks from the US, and therefore the country's air defense systems were put on full alert.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects full confession of guilt, official apologies, punishment of the guilty and payment of compensation from Iran.