The Ukrainian government introduced a state of emergency throughout the country for 30 days until April 24, 2020.

The government extended the lockdown for 30 days as well, 112.ua reported.

"Statistics show that cases have been identified. Unfortunately, these statistics continue to worsen," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal stated.

Ukraine has registered 113 coronavirus cases in nine regions. Four people have died and one has recovered.