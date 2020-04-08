Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 881 in Armenia, another patient dies

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 28 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Tuesday, 833 cases of coronavirus were registered in the country.
Overall, 881 cases of coronavirus are confirmed as of Wednesday morning.
A total of 4,571 tests have come back negative, and 758 people are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 114 coronavirus patients who have recovered, whereas 9 others have died in Armenia from the disease.