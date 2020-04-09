News
Ministry of Health: Coronavirus patient in Karabakh is in stable condition
Ministry of Health: Coronavirus patient in Karabakh is in stable condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, doctors say the health condition of the person infected with the coronavirus is stable, and there are no circumstances of concern at the moment.

There are no persons running a fever or having symptoms typical of the coronavirus at Mirik village and the communities nearby, the medical staff on duty in the area has not received any complaints, and the on-site monitoring has not recorded any problems.

The ministry also informed that samples were taken from three other persons and were sent for tests. One of them is a family member of the patient infected with the coronavirus, whereas the two others had applied to healthcare facilities and are not linked to the coronavirus case that was confirmed in Mirik.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
