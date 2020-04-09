Man, 80, dies in Armenia from coronavirus

YEREVAN. – A new case of death from the novel coronavirus has been registered in Armenia as of Thursday. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Health, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"Twenty-eight new cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed as of April 8; the total number of confirmed cases at the moment is 921,” she wrote, in particular. "Twelve confirmed cases, which were recorded in the last 40 days when the statistics were not conducted by way of an electronic system, were left out of the statistics. At the moment, the system is automated, and the statistical data are not based on human factor. (…).

We also have a new case of death as of April 9. An 80-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, severe pneumonia—complicated by the respiratory distress syndrome of the lungs. The man had concomitant chronic illnesses, including arterial hypertension, cachexia, senile sclerosis.”