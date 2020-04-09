Armenia MFA: About 70 Armenia citizens to be transported from Turkey and to be under 14-day quarantine

Nearly 100 citizens of Armenia in Turkey have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. This is what Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in response to Armenpress news agency’s question how it was possible for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to organize the transport of those citizens to Armenia when Turkey and Armenia have a closed border and no diplomatic relations.

Anna Naghdalyan’s response is the following: “You are aware that Armenia is taking all possible measures to ensure the return of citizens to Armenia, and priority is given to citizens of Armenia in difficult situations in countries where the coronavirus pandemic is widely common. This is why a decision was made to transport the citizens of Armenia who are in Turkey and wish to return to Armenia.

Nearly 100 citizens of Armenia in Turkey have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making efforts and providing funding to transport 70 citizens of Armenia through the territory of Georgia, and they will be under a mandatory 14-day quarantine as soon as they arrive in Armenia. The transport is agreed with the relevant Turkish and Georgian services, and their assistance is valuable.”

As for the press release issued by the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople stating that Turkey plans to provide assistance to Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus, Anna Naghdalyan said the following: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the press release regarding the phone talks between the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and the President of Turkey. As a third party, we will refrain from commenting on the unofficial information. In any case, there is no such issue on the agenda.”