News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: About 70 Armenia citizens to be transported from Turkey and to be under 14-day quarantine
Armenia MFA: About 70 Armenia citizens to be transported from Turkey and to be under 14-day quarantine
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Nearly 100 citizens of Armenia in Turkey have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. This is what Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said in response to Armenpress news agency’s question how it was possible for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to organize the transport of those citizens to Armenia when Turkey and Armenia have a closed border and no diplomatic relations.

Anna Naghdalyan’s response is the following: “You are aware that Armenia is taking all possible measures to ensure the return of citizens to Armenia, and priority is given to citizens of Armenia in difficult situations in countries where the coronavirus pandemic is widely common. This is why a decision was made to transport the citizens of Armenia who are in Turkey and wish to return to Armenia.

Nearly 100 citizens of Armenia in Turkey have contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making efforts and providing funding to transport 70 citizens of Armenia through the territory of Georgia, and they will be under a mandatory 14-day quarantine as soon as they arrive in Armenia. The transport is agreed with the relevant Turkish and Georgian services, and their assistance is valuable.”

As for the press release issued by the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople stating that Turkey plans to provide assistance to Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus, Anna Naghdalyan said the following: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the press release regarding the phone talks between the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and the President of Turkey. As a third party, we will refrain from commenting on the unofficial information. In any case, there is no such issue on the agenda.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results
Taking into consideration the fact that the second...
 Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market
The prices of butter, vegetable oil and apples continue...
 MFA on reports on Turkey wishing to assist Armenia: No such matter on agenda
“We are familiar with the press release on the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople’s telephone conversation with the president of Turkey,” the ministry spokesperson said…
 Parliament majority member: EU to provide about €92mn in financial assistance to Armenia
These funds will be spent on the short- and long-term fight against the novel coronavirus in the country…
 Armenian FM has phone call with Lithuanian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today had...
 Georgia PM: Armenia colleagues asked to transport 35 Armenian students from US
The Georgian and American governments are organizing a special flight...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos