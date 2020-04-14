News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Catholicos of All Armenians։ We consider it important to change the preventive measure against ex-president
Catholicos of All Armenians։ We consider it important to change the preventive measure against ex-president
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II noted the importance of changing the preventive measure against ex-president Robert Kocharyan.

According to him, given the professional opinions of doctors regarding the health of the second president, it is important to change the preventive measure against the latter.

A number of preventive humanitarian measures carried out in different countries of the world in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic include a change in the preventive measure against prisoners who are at risk or have chronic or combined diseases, he said at the request by the Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to Catholicos of All Armenians’ press service, human life is the highest value, and caring for it is the responsibility of each of us.
