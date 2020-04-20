News
Monday
April 20
Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19
Pregnant woman is isolated in Gyumri with husband who has COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

My 34-week-pregnant 22-year-old daughter-in-law was isolated in Gyumri for two days with my son, who is infected with the coronavirus. Mariam Sahakyan, a dispatcher at Armenia’s Maralik town hospital ambulance department, who is also infected with COVID-19, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

She said that 20 days ago, she had sent her pregnant daughter-in-law to her father's house so that she would not be infected with coronavirus.

"My son was tested, he was confirmed to be infected," Sahakyan said. "My daughter-in-law was also tested, it's negative, and now they will keep her for 14 days to be tested again."

Sahakyan noted that despite her claims, a wrong decision was made to isolate her daughter-in-law and son in the same room.

 To note, coronavirus has been confirmed at 4 doctors and 15 medical workers at the Maralik health center. But all of them have the disease without symptoms, except for a 72-year-old doctor who has concomitant illnesses, and she was transferred to Yerevan.
