Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon

The mother-to-be who was infected with COVID-19 has recovered and has tested negative for COVID-19. This is what Deputy Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Narek Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, stating that the mother-to-be is from the city of Kajaran.
“The mother and child are feeling very well. The child will be sent home after being tested in a couple of days,” he said.
On April 16, a woman infected with coronavirus gave birth to her child at the Republican Maternity Hospital of Armenia.