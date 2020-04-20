News
Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon
Mother-to-be with COVID-19 is from Armenian province, daughter to be tested soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The mother-to-be who was infected with COVID-19 has recovered and has tested negative for COVID-19. This is what Deputy Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Narek Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, stating that the mother-to-be is from the city of Kajaran.

“The mother and child are feeling very well. The child will be sent home after being tested in a couple of days,” he said.

On April 16, a woman infected with coronavirus gave birth to her child at the Republican Maternity Hospital of Armenia.
Հայերեն
