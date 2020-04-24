News
Friday
April 24
News
Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state
Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Member of Knesset Yair Lapid tweeted in Armenian on Armenian Genocide recognition.

“Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State,” he tweeted.
Հայերեն
