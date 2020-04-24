Lapid tweets in Armenian on Genocide recognition: It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish state

Member of Knesset Yair Lapid tweeted in Armenian on Armenian Genocide recognition.
“Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Just as in previous years, we have proposed a law to recognize the Armenian Genocide. It is our moral responsibility as the Jewish State,” he tweeted.
