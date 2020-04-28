Armenian finance minister: COVID-19 pandemic to increase unemployment

In September 2020, Armenia will have to repay the last tranche of Eurobonds for 2013, said Armenian finance minister Atom Janjughazyan.
As he noted, according to forecasts, the coronavirus pandemic will lead to an increase in unemployment, and possibly an increase in the number of bankruptcies.
“Nevertheless, the government does not intend to raise the issue of postponement of payments on previously attracted credit resources, including the remainder of the Eurobonds of the first tranche of 2013,” he said. “In September, the last coupon of $ 100 million from the previously placed $ 500 million in Eurobonds will be paid. This will happen, inter alia, due to AMD 300 billion accumulated in a single treasury account, however, the government cannot fully use these funds.”