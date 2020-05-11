COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan on Monday signed a decree on prolonging the term of emergency situation declared in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 12, and introducing a change in the President's decree of the same day, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Considering the fact that emergency situation caused by the novel coronavirus continues to threaten the life and health of the population and may lead to the violation of people's normal living conditions, the term of the emergence situation declared in the Artsakh Republic on April 12 has been extended for 30 days from 10pm May 12, till 10pm June 11, inclusive.