News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days
COVID-19 emergency situation in Karabakh extended for 30 days
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. –  President Bako Sahakyan on Monday signed a decree on prolonging the term of emergency situation declared in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on April 12, and introducing a change in the President's decree of the same day, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Considering the fact that emergency situation caused by the novel coronavirus continues to threaten the life and health of the population and may lead to the violation of people's normal living conditions, the term of the emergence situation declared in the Artsakh Republic on April 12 has been extended for 30 days from 10pm May 12, till 10pm June 11, inclusive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of COVID-19 cases in Germany pumps after lifting restrictions
Currently, the country's COVID-19 index is 1.1...
 2 flights scheduled from Yerevan for Russian citizens
The flights are possible only for Russian citizens who live in particular Russian cities...
 France lifting COVID-19 restrictions
The decision came last week by President Emmanuel Macron...
 Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 69-year-old man
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
A total of 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 Johnson announces easing coronavirus quarantine in UK as of Wednesday
In an address to the nation, the PM…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos