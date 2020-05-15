Karabakh new parliament members are registered, receive certificates

STEPANAKERT. – The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on Friday made a decision to register the MPs of the new National Assembly (NA) and provide them their deputy's certificate, the CEC reported, according to ArtsakhPress.
But due to the need to maintain the procedures stemming from the emergency that has been declared to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Artsakh, the CEC did not hold the traditional ceremony of handing the newly elected deputies their MP's certificates, and the latter were sent to these MPs.
The chairperson of the CEC has stated that the first session of the Artsakh National Assembly of the 7th convocation shall be convened on May 21.