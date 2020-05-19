Armenia PM: EEU integration basis should be single market of non-discriminatory energy sources

In the context of global economic challenges, the need for the rapid formation of a common natural gas market today is particularly acute for Armenia, and a single market of non-discriminatory energy sources should be one of the foundations of our integration. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Tuesday’s videoconference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, Armenia proceeds from the fact that the application of common approaches to pricing in the EEU single natural gas market should be specified in the Strategic Directions of Development of Eurasian Integration until 2025.

Pashinyan stressed that although it was not possible to prevent the growth of new cases of coronavirus, the Armenian government has practically almost completed the phase of using very restrictive measures, and as of May 4, it has started a decentralized strategy to combat this pandemic. "Its [this strategy’s] effectiveness, of course, will depend on the level of responsibility of the whole society," he added, in particular, and noted that the situation will be monitored for the next two weeks.

According to the Prime Minister, Armenia has managed to organize effective oversight in the retail sector, prevent a possible shortage of goods, and not allow a considerable increase in the prices of consumer goods. "Due to the operative intervention of the Central Bank, sharp fluctuations in the national currency exchange rate were prevented and its stability was ensured," he added.

Pashinyan also touched, the development of cooperation within the EEU amid COVID-19 and the growing recession. "In this context, the Strategic Directions of Development of Eurasian Integration until 2025 are of special importance," he said, in particular.

In closing, Nikol Pashinyan once again congratulated everyone on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.