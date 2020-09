Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan took to his Facebook to report the following:

“As a result of Azerbaijani shelling, there are victims and injured persons among civilians.

A woman and a child died and 2 people were injured in the Martuni region. Data regarding other settlements are being specified.

Schools have also been shelled, including schools in Stepanakert.

There are also large-scale damages of civilian infrastructures in several settlements.”