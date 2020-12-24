Aliyev invites companies of Kazakhstan to restore Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the phone with the head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the press service of Akorda reported.
The Kazakh leader congratulated Aliyev on his birthday, who turns 59 on December 24.
Tokayev noted the outstanding contribution that Aliyev made to the successful socio-economic development of friendly Azerbaijan, as well as to the protection of the country's territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter, decisions of the UN Security Council.
The heads of state discussed joint tasks of further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena. Ilham Aliyev invited Kazakh companies to take part in the restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh.