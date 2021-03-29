News
MFA: Armenia is closely following Russia-Turkey relations development
MFA: Armenia is closely following Russia-Turkey relations development
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenia is closely following the development of relations between Russia and Turkey, FM Ara Aivazian said in the National Assembly of Armenia at a meeting of the permanent parliamentary commission on foreign relations when discussing the report on the work done for 2020.

The minister noted that Russian-Turkish relations are a matter of two states.

“We are confident that our strategic ally, as a guarantor of Armenia’s security, will fulfill its obligations if necessary,” the Foreign Minister said.

Aivazian disagrees with claims that Armenia and its security are completely dependent on Russia. He noted that the war in Karabakh was stopped precisely thanks to the efforts of Russia.

“This may not please some, but it is a fact. Otherwise, we would have had a completely different situation,” Aivazian said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
