Karabakh emergency service: Another body is transferred to Armenian side

STEPANAKERT. – The search carried out Wednesday in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) again yielded no result.
However, in the afternoon, the Azerbaijani side transferred another dead body to the Armenian side—in the Varanda (Fizuli) region.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, according to preliminary data, this body is of a participant in the recent hostilities.
A forensic medical examination will be ordered to determine his identity.
The total number of dead bodies found—or transferred to the Armenian side—from the areas now outside Artsakh's jurisdiction ever since the ceasefire last November is now 1,530, and according to preliminary data, 27 of them are of civilians.
The search operations will continue Thursday in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region.