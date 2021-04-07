Armenia President grants state awards and gives gifts to servicewomen and female medical workers

Air force plane crashes in Turkey: pilot dies

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan is acquitted; Pashinyan meets Putin in Moscow - 07.04.21 digest

Female members of Armenia's VETO movement plan to hold more demonstrations, almost all apprehended had bruises

Armenia Deputy PM receives newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan

Armenia deputy economy minister in Georgia, prospects for cooperation in agriculture sector discussed

Armenia PM: Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming a key factor for stability

Erdogan announces tender for construction of controversial Istanbul Canal

13-year-old dudukist Narek Khanzadyan wins First Prize at international competition

Russia, Armenia carrying out military-technical cooperation plan in full

EU, WHO donate 100 oxygen concentrators to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Putin on supply of Sputnik V vaccine to Armenia: I think we will solve this issue

Putin says normalization of Karabakh conflict is one of the most pressing issues

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey unleashed aggression against Artsakh

Putin says trade volume between Russia and Armenia can be soon restored

Karabakh emergency situations service: Life-threatening ammunition found in Askeran

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Karabakh emergency service: Another body is transferred to Armenian side

Meeting of Armenia PM and Russia President kicks off

Armenia to raise salaries of judges

Republican Party of Armenia member on incumbent authorities' probe into circumstances behind Four-Day Artsakh War

Armenia ruling bloc MP on COVID-19 vaccinations: There is great demand

Armenia official: About AMD 3bn loan liabilities of Artsakh residents are pardoned

Armenia President receives Supreme Judicial Council member Gagik Jhangiryan

Azerbaijan, Turkey to conduct subsequent operative-tactical military exercises

Financial Times: Google accused of illegal surveillance of Android users

Republican Party of Armenia member on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan

Poland envoy to deputy PM: New humanitarian aid against coronavirus will arrive in Armenia in mid-April

Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan

Police try to apprehend wife of Armenia opposition's candidate for PM Vazgen Manukyan

COVID-19 deaths in Brazil exceed 4,000 mark

Armenia justice minister on judicial reforms: We have to admit that we have failures in some issues

Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station

Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard

Media: Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized again

Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Rouhani says they are witnessing new chapter in resurgence of Iranian nuclear deal

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Karabakh

Iran reports incident with merchant ship in Red Sea

Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Motherly love, care is the most stable, powerful, valuable (PHOTOS)

US announces its desire to discuss with its allies possible boycott of Beijing Olympics

Armenia army chief visits eastern border zone

Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan

Artsakh Presidential spokesperson: Azerbaijanis can look for Stepanakert office space only on map, not in real life

Araqchi says US should lift all anti-Iranian sanctions

Armenia President: Mothers have been most important pillars of homeland

Pentagon urges Russia to de-escalate relations with Ukraine

1,025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

European Commission head was not given chair during talks with Erdogan

US provides additional $1mn to support coronavirus vaccination efforts in Armenia

Artsakh President: Conflicting feelings have become heavier in our souls today

Armenia PM: We have done, are doing everything possible to bring our brothers back to homeland

Patient jumps out of window at one of coronavirus hospitals in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting

Newspaper: Which political forces will Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan form bloc with?

Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan is acquitted

China to suspend flights from Turkey

Sudan government votes in favor of repealing law banning relations with Israel

American auto industry turns to government for help amid disruption of production danger

Rome citizens are against coronavirus-related restrictions

Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager

UK to begin vaccination with Moderna in mid-April

Armenia Ombudsman: There needs to be a buffer zone in Syunik Province

Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed

Iran defense minister: No limit to export of Iranian arms

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of deceased servicemen in Hadrut fruitless

Armenia 2nd President's attorney: No grounds for bringing new charge or reclassifying

Armenia PM plans to discuss military-technical cooperation during meeting with Putin

Armenia PM makes statement on normalization of relations with General Staff of Armed Forces

Armenia President meets with group of lawyers and advocates

White House on Ukraine wanting to join NATO

Group of Chinese aircraft carriers conducts drills near Taiwan

Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to internal security issues

Armenia Armed Forces conduct air defense training exercises

North Korea is the first country to refuse to participate in Tokyo Olympics

Armenian MFA Spokesperson: Azerbaijan made every effort to disrupt demining programs in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia's defense and health ministers discuss medical services for servicemen

Armenia President receives Dean of Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University

Armenia Constitutional Court to resume case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

Ex-president to take part in Armenia snap parliament elections, fire in Yerevan mart, Apr. 6 digest

Armenia PM assures that there won't be a need to dispute the results of elections

Armenian politician: Unblocking of communication links is only in interests of Armenia's enemies

Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges

Armenia PM: Relations with Russia have been and will be a priority for the Armenian government

Armenia PM signs decision on compensation for damages caused to servicemen's life and health

Armenia opposition: We will participate in elections to carry out our plan to make traitor resign

Armenia President, Supreme Judicial Council head discuss package of changes to Judicial Code

Germany hopes to vaccinate every fifth inhabitant against COVID-19 by early May,

Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials

Defense, high-tech ministers confer on Armenia military industry

Armenia President, parliament committee head discuss Judicial Code changes

Militants release over 1,800 prisoners from prison in Nigeria

Karabakh war in the volatile regions: The lessons of defeat in cyberspace

Armenia PM dismisses deputy justice minister, appoints her first deputy

Armenia PM adviser is sacked

Armenia education minister receives President of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3

One dollar passes AMD 535 threshold in Armenia

Netanyahu receives mandate to form Israel's next government

Armenia has new deputy justice minister