Tuesday
April 20
CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Council of Europe Secretary General Maria Pejcinovic-Buric calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue and welcomes the trilateral ceasefire agreement that the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed on November 9, 2020.

In her speech during the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), she stated that the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is important with regard to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. She added that the best way of communicating is dialogue, which is the key principle of work of the PACE.
Photos