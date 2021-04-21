Armenia delegation member gets right to address at PACE despite Azerbaijan delegation head’s interference

Armenian Public Television fails to provide coverage of Armenia PM's failed visit to Syunik Province

Armenia National Security Service head, Police chief arrive in Syunik provincial hall

Armenia prosecutor’s office instructs police to prepare materials against Syunik residents protesting against PM

Karabakh President approves government decisions on providing funding to sufferers of material damage

Spokesperson: Armenia premier visits military unit in Syunik (PHOTOS)

Syria: Assad intends to run for president

Armenia National Security Service compiling list of persons to be detained

Armenia PM visit to Kapan town gets mixed reaction

Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has 4,842 visitors in 2020

Congressman Schiff’s open letter to Biden on Armenian Genocide: It is now in your power to right decades of denial

India reports COVID-19 new strain

Residents of Armenia's Kajaran block entrance to town during PM's visit to Syunik Province

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan military threatening physical safety of Syunik villages’ residents

US has no intention to come back as observer at meetings on Syria within Astana format

Armenia premier is greeted with cursing, whistles in Meghri town

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Copper rises in price

Azerbaijan MFA is between a rock and a hard place

1,033 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden comments on verdict of ex-cop who killed Floyd

Agarak residents do not allow Armenia PM to march there, he leaves town

World oil prices falling

Armenia premier trying to march in Agarak under locals’ cursing, insults

16-year-old black girl killed in US police shooting

Turkey FM on Armenian Genocide recognition: Decision is theirs if US wants to worsen ties

Armenia PM in Agarak, situation is tense

Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

Newspaper: Armenia authorities bringing amended Electoral Code to parliament

US senators propose to ban private keeping of lions and tigers

Armenia ombudsman: Tuesday’s interview of the Azerbaijan president is proof of genocidal policy

Guide dies after grizzly bear attack near Yellowstone National Park

Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship

China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center

Armenia parliament vice-speaker posts photos from PM visit to Shurnukh village (PHOTOS)

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers continue to fire gunshots near villages of Syunik Province

Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)

Armenia MFA Spokesperson responds to Azerbaijan President's statement on Zangezur

Head of Armenian delegation to PACE: Azerbaijan has institutionalized hatred towards Armenians, POWs must be returned

Russia PM discusses implementation of prospective joint projects with Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenia pregnant woman, 34, dies from COVID-19

Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles

Canadian company Alamos Gold Inc. files lawsuit against Turkey for over $ 1bn

Armenia and UAE FMs discuss regional security and stability

PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan

UN experts demand release of Dubai ruler's daughter

Armenia MOD, Serbian diplomats discuss regional security issues

French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs

Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence

Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity

CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue

PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue

Albania signs deal with Swiss consortium for construction of new airport worth EUR 104 million

Biden calls on Kosovo government to continue dialogue on normalization of relations with Serbia

Armenia opposition MP, Venice Commission President discuss upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Armenia MOD: Body of serviceman found hanged from a tree

Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWs' issue in agenda

Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries

French diplomat threatened with expulsion over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Meeting with Nikol Pashinyan is ruled out

Armenia Ombudsman visits Syunik Province's Davit Bek village, discusses post-war situation

Amnesty International staff accuses organization of racism

Armenia to get another €25.4mn in funding for community development

Searches continue in Artsakh, almost 300 people get COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia, 20.04.21 digest

Armenia PM heads for Syunik Province in top secret

Leadership crimes are hushed up in the Finnish army

Charity program in the city of Masis for 920 million AMD by benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans

Opposition MP: Bright Armenia Party didn't elect Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister

Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts

Armenia President visits St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Diocese of Syunik

Opposition Bright Armenia Party lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is not even ashamed for Karabakh

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Karabakh

Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary to Russian Federation on business trip

Karabakh deputy minister of emergency situations revisits Armenia parliament after being sacked yesterday

Dollar loses value in Armenia

ArmLur.am: Armenia army ex-chief demands full publication of President, his remarks at Security Council meeting

Armenia police chief makes personnel changes, appoints new head of Syunik Regional Department

Yerevan to join EU covenant on climate, energy

Security Council discusses damage Artsakh energy system suffered in recent war

President of Chad Idriss Deby Itno dies

Yerevan Council of Elders bestows Honorary Citizen title upon alpinist Aghvan Chatinyan

Bright Armenia MP: Ex-authorities’ running in upcoming elections strengthens PM Pashinyan's positions

Armenia Ombudsman meets with residents of Syunik Province's Shurnukh village

Armenia PM dismisses deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure

Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control

Iranian MFA reports on progress in talks on nuclear deal in Vienna

Ruling bloc MP: Armenia authorities discussing format of running in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Bright Armenia on military service reduction proposal: PM Pashinyan makes promises he will not be able to fulfill

Unknown person opens fire in Georgia: 1 person was injured

Russian MFA: Ukrainian consul collected data to prepare political repressions

Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: No official explanations from Moscow about vote at PACE

Armenia PM pays tribute to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Armenia Security Council releases declassified recording of then army chief’s report at September 30 meeting

Food poisoning in Armenia’s Tavush, 12-year-old child dies

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Economic decline was only 7.6% last year

Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness

Bright Armenia proposes to amend Constitution so that Diaspora Armenians can become ministers in country

Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible danger to Armenian Church in Artsakh

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies aged 94