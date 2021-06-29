News
Ann Linde congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on winning the elections
Ann Linde congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on winning the elections
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde congratulated the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the snap parliamentary elections.

. Important that @osce_odihr and @oscepa observed elections. Looking forward to working with Armenian government & wish you success in continued democratic reforms.  stands ready to support!" Linde tweeted.

According to the final results of the vote count by the Central Election Commission, Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract Party got 53.91% of the votes.
