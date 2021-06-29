News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Turkey is about to start mass production of its first unmanned surface ship
Turkey is about to start mass production of its first unmanned surface ship
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey is set to begin mass production of its first unmanned surface ship, the ULAQ, according to the Defense Post news site.

The USV, developed by ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Defense, can travel up to 400 kilometers at a speed of 65 kilometers per hour and has night vision capabilities and encrypted communications for reconnaissance.

The core of the Turkish drone fleet is TB-2 Bayraktar, developed by a firm owned by Haluk Bayraktar, whose brother is the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, Turkey's military industry has grown from $ 1 billion to $ 11 billion a year, including $ 3 billion in exports.

The first live-fire test of ULAQ took place last month, firing two laser-guided missiles off the coast of Antalya, Defense Post reported, noting that the vessel is equipped with four laser-guided Cirit missiles and two long-range laser-guided missiles.

ULAQ can participate in joint operations with additional forces such as combat and tactical UAVs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos