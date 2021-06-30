News
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 54 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, seven people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 8,925 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 914 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,898 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 26,877 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
