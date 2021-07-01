News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 126 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,221 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,517 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,100 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 104, the total respective number so far is 216,882, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,722—an increase by 18 from the previous day.

And 3,920 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,188,922 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no coronavirus patient died the previous day…
 116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And four more coronavirus patients have died…
 54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia
Another 1 citizen with coronavirus died, as the authorities put it, due to other diseases...
 102 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no coronavirus patient died the previous day…
 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And two more coronavirus patient have died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos