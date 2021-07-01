126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 126 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,221 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,517 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,100 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 104, the total respective number so far is 216,882, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,722—an increase by 18 from the previous day.
And 3,920 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,188,922 such tests have been performed to date.