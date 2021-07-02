News
Friday
July 02
Friday
July 02
118 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
118 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 118 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,339 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,518 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 95, the total respective number so far is 216,977, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,744—an increase by 22 from the previous day.

And 3,656 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,192,578 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
