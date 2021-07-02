News
Friday
July 02
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 47 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, five people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 9,026 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 921 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,905 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 26,978 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
