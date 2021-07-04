Tech week Artsakh 2021 conference kicks off in Stepanakert

The Tech week Artsakh 2021 conference has kicked off in Stepanakert, the Artsakh government reported.

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan made a welcoming speech on June 3 at the opening of the conference. He thanked the organizers for accepting his offer and holding this major technological event in Artsakh.

“By organizing this large-scale technological event in Artsakh, in addition to the main goals pursued by such conferences, we set ourselves a number of other goals. In particular, we strove to change the post-war mood in Artsakh, to show that life goes on, and we must make efforts to solve existing problems and the long-term development of the Motherland. The next goal is to change the post-war mood in the Republic of Armenia by facilitating visits to Artsakh and practical efforts to support the wounded Artsakh. The third goal, of course, is the development of the IT sector in Artsakh, the creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of relevant educational and business programs. I am very glad that we managed to organize this conference. I thank all the organizers and participants,” Artak Beglaryan said.

The conference is attended by about 1,500 people, more than 400 of whom came from Armenia, including representatives of recognized IT companies, the Artsakh government said in a statement.