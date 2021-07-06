News
Tuesday
July 06
55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 53 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,661 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,530 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 52, the total respective number so far is 217,250, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,780—unchanged from the previous day.

And 3,655 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,209,287 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
