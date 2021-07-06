ARF: We will continue the struggle with Armenia authorities

Wizz Air to launch flights between Yerevan, Vienna

Russia companies can participate in solar panel production in Armenia, says acting economy minister (PHOTOS)

One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Criminal case against Armenia army General Staff ex-chief goes to court

Minibus carrying about 20 schoolchildren crashes in Armenia’s Armavir Province

Pashinyan to Nazarbayev: I reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to expand, strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan

Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Tert.am: Azerbaijan complicates challenge of reaching durable peace over Karabakh, says John Evans

World oil prices going up

Rosaviatsiya allows resumption of flights to Turkey from 13 more Russia cities, as of July 12

Contact with plane is lost in Russia Far East

Newspaper: Information on Armenia officials’ business trips to be restricted?

France welcomes release of 15 Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM decides not to forgive MFA that went against him

France Senate blocks climate change referendum

Israel defense minister offers to assist Lebanon

Over 50 mass media representatives hurt during protest of opponents of LGBT march in Tbilisi

Ukraine, US, Poland and Lithuania to hold military drills

'Armenia' bloc issues statement on occasion of Constitution Day

MP elected based on Armenia ruling party's list is using swear words against residents of Tavush Province

Turkey and Azerbaijan among countries with which Zelensky says friendship is favorable for Kyiv

Rate of emigration from Armenia grows by 28% in second quarter of 2021

Armenia citizens can travel to Germany for tourism purposes

Ural Airlines to launch direct flights to and from Nalchik and Yerevan starting July 8

Over 1,000 Afghan soldiers escape to neighboring Tajikistan after clashes with Talibs

Turkish Air Force commander on working visit to Azerbaijan

Armenia acting PM signs decision to set up inter-agency commission to solve irrigation issue

Armenia acting economy minister attending Innoprom-2021 International Industrial Trade Fair in Russia

Karabakh State Minister receives rector of Armenian National Agrarian University of Armenia

Azerbaijani soldier fires gunshots at Armenian cross-stone in Hadrut (VIDEO)

Digest: 1,595 soldiers bodies found in Nagorno-Karabakh, more on COVID-19 in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia Shirak Province residents shut down Yerevan-Gyumri road, demand not met

Armenia trailer truck has major road accident, catches fire in Georgia

Armenia MP: Gyumri-Yerevan road shut down again, there is no irrigation water

Artsakh emergency service ex-official: Let Azerbaijanis be little careful when using those minefield maps

Los Angeles-Armenians declared guilty of fraud

Armenia MOD Military Police chief promoted to rank of Major General

Armenia police chief promoted to rank of Major General

Armenia Security Council Secretary to Stanislav Zas: Current situation can't be labeled as incident

Armenia ex-MP, his property declared wanted

Non-existing ranks are indicated in false testimonies against Armenian POWs in Baku

Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Armenians on occasion of Constitution Day

Armenia Constitutional Court to consider Friday the petitions challenging snap parliamentary election results

Saudi Arabia calls for extension of OPEC + deal for 2022

Ukrainian figure highlights work of Union of Armenians of Ukraine in popularizing Armenia's culture

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh

Analyst: Life of Armenian teen stabbed in Georgia not at risk

Australia senator pledges to recognize Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law

World's largest planetarium, built in Shanghai, opens on July 18

Armenia security service chief is bestowed Major General military rank

Dead body of person, 30, who drowned in Armenia waterfall, is found

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan congratulates on Constitution Day

Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes

Telegraph: UK special forces may stay in Afghanistan after withdrawal of troops

Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

53 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan emergency ministry launches inquiry into Caspian Sea explosion

Armenia marks Constitution Day

Armenia President: Certain provisions of current Constitution do not provide best solutions

Armenia acting PM: There have been profound changes in our constitutional awareness

Armenia embassy in Moscow comments on statements of Russia public figure

Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, rescuers remove victim out of vehicle

China astronauts spend nearly 7 hours in open space

Clashes occur between transgender opponents, supporters in Los Angeles

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invites expression of interest for open tender for its headquarters

Azerbaijan state oil company denies rumors of accident on its offshore platforms

Turkey to provide Ukraine with corvette and drones

US Embassy: We honor the tremendous partnership between the US and Armenia

7 people killed in Nigeria militant attacks

Deputy Director of IAEA to visit Iran

Tech week Artsakh 2021 conference kicks off in Stepanakert

UN Committee calls on African countries to share experiences in combating migration

At least 29 people killed in plane crash in Philippines

Iranian Deputy FM appoints Ambassador to UK

Biden does not rule out Russia's involvement in new cyber attack

Plane crashes in south of Kazakhstan

89 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia: 5 citizens die

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Joe Biden on US Independence Day

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to US President Joe Biden

96 illegal migrants rescued off coast of Tunisia

Yerevan hands over minefield maps to Baku in exchange for return of 15 POWs

Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release

ECHR refuses to reopen case on death of Yasser Arafat

Russia reports on destruction of 5 terrorists

Karabakh emergency service: 4 more remains found, retrieved

Armenia opposition member: Azerbaijan is going to take UNESCO to places Baku wants to

2 people injured in Syria

Turkey, Russia exchange Syrian soldiers, militants

Armenia acting PM’s latest fabrications on Artsakh not agreed with Minsk Group co-chair countries, says Ashotyan

Pashinyan to Lukashenko: Armenia-Belarus ties will continue as benchmark for interstate relations’ development

Newborn boy found on Gyumri street

Albania allocates $9.7m to purchase Turkey drones

‘I Have Honor’ bloc member: Last snap parliamentary elections will be another period of hell for Armenia, Artsakh

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities’ conduct is open contempt for entire international community

Caucasus Heritage Watch calls on Azerbaijan to stop destroying Armenian cemeteries

Armenia acting deputy PM Avinyan attends EBRD online meeting

Israel carries out airstrike at weapons manufacturing site in Gaza