140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 140 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,801 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, one more death from COVID-19 was registered, making the respective total 4,531 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 53, the total respective number so far is 217,303, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,866—an increase by 86 from the previous day.
And 6,086 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,215,373 such tests have been performed to date.