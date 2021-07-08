News
186 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
186 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 186 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,987 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, five more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,536 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,104 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 78, the total respective number so far is 217,381, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,966—an increase by 100 from the previous day.

And 5,093 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,220,466 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
