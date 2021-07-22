Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison

The Azerbaijani capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes has sentenced Russian Armenia Eduard Dubakov to ten years in prison, Haqqin.az reported.
A criminal case was opened against Dubakov under the Azerbaijan Criminal Code Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal community (criminal organization), or in an association of organizers, leaders or other representatives of organized groups), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic).