Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison
Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes has sentenced Russian Armenia Eduard Dubakov to ten years in prison, Haqqin.az reported.

A criminal case was opened against Dubakov under the Azerbaijan Criminal Code Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal community (criminal organization), or in an association of organizers, leaders or other representatives of organized groups), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Azerbaijan Republic).
