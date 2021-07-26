Coronavirus in Armenia: 3 new deaths

112 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Armenia per day.
In total, on the morning of July 26, 228,910 people infected with coronavirus were registered in the country. In fact, 4,037 persons are currently being treated (their number increased by 3 per day). 219,168 people recovered (106 per day), 4,590 patients died (3 people per day).
Also, according to the authorities, “due to other diseases”, 1,115 citizens with coronavirus died earlier. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,705.