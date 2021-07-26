News
Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured
Karabakh Ombudsman: 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village captured
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today received an alarm according to which a resident of Machkalashen village of Martuni region has been captured. This is what Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“After gathering the facts, it was established the captive is a 32-year-old resident of Machkalashen village who was captured while raising cattle and seeking lost cattle in the territory under the control of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The authorities of the village informed the Russian peacekeepers about this. Currently, the authorities are leading negotiations along with the peacekeepers for the return of the person.

The Office of the Human Rights Defender continues to study the report and will provide information about the results later.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
