News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 10
USD
493.17
EUR
583.52
RUB
6.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.17
EUR
583.52
RUB
6.75
Show news feed
About 550 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced
About 550 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Friday visited the Askeran region’s Aygestan and Noragyugh villages where separate settlements are being built for the residents of Azokh and Drakhtik villages of the Hadrut region, Karin Tak village of the Shushi region, and Avetaranots village of the Askeran region—and who were displaced as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020.

These settlements are being constructed with the funding provided to the Artsakh government by the government of Armenia, the Office of the Artsakh President informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The head of Artsakh followed the start of this construction, and gave relevant instructions.

These residential districts with about 550 houses will have all necessary infrastructures.

The first houses will be ready in 2022, and the construction is planned to be completed in 2023.

President Harutyunyan stressed that providing housing to all families displaced by the third Artsakh war is at the special focus of the Artsakh state, and the government will spare no effort to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

The Artsakh President emphasized that in addition to housing construction programs, the state will assist displaced families in carrying out economic activities and ensuring their own income.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition "Armenia" bloc issues statement on PM's statement on "vivid celebration" on Sep. 21
Unquestionably, September 21st is one of the...
 Attorney: Azerbaijan continues concealing actual number of Armenian prisoners
We do not rule out that the people may have been killed…
 Ombudsman presents report on torture of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan
“Armenian civilians and servicemen captured by Azerbaijan have been systematically tortured,” Tatoyan said…
 Families of another 76 heroic Armenian servicemen receive compensation
Based on this information, there are...
 Armenia FM to OSCE Minsk Group's new Russian Co-Chair: Speedy, unconditional repatriation of POWs necessary
Minister Mirzoyan expressed the...
 Newspaper: Satellite footage of 44-day Artsakh war could make scandalous revelations
The Armenian authorities are well aware that the release of such footage can be a serious blow to them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos