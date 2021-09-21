Armenia marks Independence Day 30th anniversary

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the Republic of Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary of its independence.

The Declaration of Independence was adopted on August 23, 1990, at the session of the then Supreme Council (Parliament) of Armenia. Pursuant to this document, the then Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic was renamed the Republic of Armenia.

Under the decree of the Supreme Council, a referendum on secession from the then USSR and establishment of an independent state was conducted on September 21, 1991.

A total of 94.39 percent of the country’s citizens voted for independence.

And two days later, summing up the results of this plebiscite, the Supreme Council declared Armenia an independent and sovereign state.

After the declaration of independence, dozens of countries recognized the Republic of Armenia. But the first is Lithuania, which recognized the Republic of Armenia on August 14, 1991; that is, even before its declaration of independence. Then throughout 1991, another 47 countries recognized the independence of the Republic of Armenia.