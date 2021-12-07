News
Ombudsman in Paris, briefs France colleague on Armenian captives in, war crimes of Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On Monday in Paris, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, met with French ombudswoman Claire Hedon, informed the Facebook page of the Armenian ombudsman.

It added as follows, in particular: "Arman Tatoyan, in particular, noted the need for the immediate return of the captives of the Armenian side illegally detained in Azerbaijan, informed that they are being held for political reasons—violating the rules of international law.

He made a separate reference also to the gross violations of the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians by the Azerbaijani armed forces, including the issue of accountability for torture, atrocities.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities are spreading a policy of Armenophobia and keep active enmity against Armenians around the world, keeping the two peoples in tension, endangering the human rights system in other countries, and keeping the atmosphere tense. The torture and atrocities that were carried out during and after the [Artsakh Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last year] are the result of that very policy."
