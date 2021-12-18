US Air Force hypersonic missile test reportedly failed

A new test of the American hypersonic missile AGM-183A under the ARRW (Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon) program ended in failure, TASS reported referring to The War Zone.
According to the data presented, tests of the rocket booster were carried out on Thursday. The test missile was supposed to be launched from the B-52 strategic bomber, where exactly is not specified. It was expected to accelerate to more than five times the speed of sound.
The sequence of launch operations was interrupted before the missile separated due to an unknown problem, the US Air Force spokesman said.
According to him, the rocket will be returned to the manufacturer, the analysis of telemetry and onboard data will begin immediately. The US military expects to resume flight testing as soon as possible.
As the portal notes, this is the third unsuccessful test of this rocket. Experts have not yet figured out the reasons for the incident. The US Air Force has not yet responded to a TASS request for comment.
Pentagon officials have repeatedly admitted that the United States has lagged behind Russia and China in the production of hypersonic weapons.