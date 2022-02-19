Russian peacekeepers provide humanitarian aid to 27 children in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers, together with an association of charitable organizations, held a humanitarian action in a kindergarten in the village of Ashan, located in a remote region of Nagorno-Karabakh along the line of demarcation between the parties, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
Peacekeepers and philanthropists held a humanitarian action in the building of a kindergarten in the Martuni district, where 27 children were given soft toys, books and educational games, as well as stationery.
In the first quarter of 2022, Russian peacekeepers planned to carry out more than 30 humanitarian actions in the cities, villages and remote areas of Nagorno-Karabakh, including in the Lachin corridor.