Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement according to which on Sunday and Monday the units of the Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions on the territories adjacent to Shosh and Taghavard villages, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.
"The allegations of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence are completely false. The ceasefire regime in the area was violated by Azerbaijani units, which opened irregular fire in the direction of the Defense Army positions. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the ceasefire violation," the statement reads.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed of the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani units.