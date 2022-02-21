News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan
Artsakh Defence Ministry denies another lie by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement according to which on Sunday and Monday the units of the Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions on the territories adjacent to Shosh and Taghavard villages, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense reported.

"The allegations of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence are completely false. The ceasefire regime in the area was violated by Azerbaijani units, which opened irregular fire in the direction of the Defense Army positions. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the ceasefire violation," the statement reads.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed of the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani units.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan
The MPs will present the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issues to be discussed at the meetings...
 Azerbaijan President meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Aliyev highlighted the importance of the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister held in December...
 Azerbaijan demands from Armenia but does not want to fulfill its own promises
The Azerbaijani FM met with the EU Special Representative…
 Armenia deputy PM asks that Pope Francis continue noting in his prayers return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
Hambardzum Matevosyan received Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the papal nuncio to Armenia…
 Azerbaijan declares Armenia ex-Presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan wanted
To note, Interpol does not accept declaring persons wanted for political reasons…
 Armenia FM to Euronest PA co-chairs: Azerbaijan continuously violates norms of international law
Ararat Mirzoyan received co-chairs Andrius Kubilius and Maka Botchorishvili of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos