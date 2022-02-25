News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.78
EUR
537.55
RUB
5.69
Show news feed
572 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
572 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning 572 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 418,792 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,413 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,603 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,571, the total respective number so far is 399,241, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,535—a drop by 1,022 from the previous day.

And 4,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,884,327 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
COVID-19 in Armenia: 17 new deaths
Another 3 citizens with coronavirus died, according to the wording of the authorities...
 Deputy head of mission hands over consignment of 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines donated by Greece MFA to Armenia
We want to express our full satisfaction that this project of donating 35,000 doses of Moderna vaccines to Armenia was successfully completed today...
 PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia
We are observing some stabilization of the Covid situation, Pashinyan noted…
 946 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 29 more coronavirus patients have died, but five of them—from some other illnesses…
 753 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 19 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 293 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 16 more coronavirus patients have died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos