572 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning 572 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 418,792 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,413 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,603 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,571, the total respective number so far is 399,241, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,535—a drop by 1,022 from the previous day.

And 4,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,884,327 such tests have been performed to date.