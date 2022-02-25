MFA: No verified information yet about casualties among Armenia citizens in Russia-Ukraine conflict

YEREVAN. – At this time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has no verified information about Armenian citizens killed in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. MFA spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"The work in that regard continues. If there is such information, we will inform," Hunanyan added.
To note, a report was disseminated Thursday that military tank crewman Davit Aghajanyan, an ethnic Armenian, was killed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, by the Russian side.