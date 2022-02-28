Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday morning

The talks in Belarus between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be held on Monday morning. Belarusian political scientist Yuri Voskresensky, who is close to the organizers of these talks, told this to RIA Novosti.
"Because the Ukrainian delegation, fearing for their lives, has headed toward Gomel [city of Belarus] via Poland—through the Warsaw Bridge checkpoint in Brest. They are making a big detour," the agency's interlocutor added.
Also, Voskresensky noted that the Ukrainian delegation consists of a maximum of five people—in particular, deputy foreign ministers, military and political representatives, as well as David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People faction of the Ukrainian parliament.