Armenian man is killed in Ukraine’s Kherson city
Armenian man is killed in Ukraine’s Kherson city
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian citizen of Armenian origin was killed Wednesday as a result of the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The incident took place in the city of Kherson, where heated battles have been going on for the last few days.

Kherson, as Russia announced Wednesday, has completely passed under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

The head of the Armenian community of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Norik Gevorgyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this incident, but did not say the name of this Armenian man. According to Gevorgyan, this Armenian had died near his place of residence while evacuating his relatives, but it is not clear under what circumstances he was killed

The death of this Armenian man was confirmed also by the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, Vahan Hunanyan, in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am—but he, too, did not reveal the identity of this Armenian man.
This text available in   Հայերեն
