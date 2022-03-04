News
Friday
March 04
News
Friday
March 04
Ukraine nuclear power plant fire extinguished
Ukraine nuclear power plant fire extinguished
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A fire that threatened potential disaster at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant following an attack by Russian troops has been extinguished, authorities said early Friday morning, CNN reported.

Several dozen firefighters worked to put out the blaze, which started after Russian military units fired on a training building outside the main reactor complex of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine's State Emergency Services (SES) said in a statement on Telegram Friday morning local time.

"There are no dead or injured," the statement added.

The blaze was extinguished at 6:20 a.m. local time, the agency said in the statement, about an hour after it confirmed that firefighters were on the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
